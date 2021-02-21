Maharashtra, Karnataka Revise Travel Guidelines Amid Covid-19 Surge. All Your FAQs Answered

The Karnataka government on Saturday mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state by flights, buses, trains and personal transport from Maharashtra, following the recent spike in COVID cases there. The report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airline staff, a circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said.

Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, a health department official said. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, he said.

Maharashtra had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday. While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities.

FAQs for Those Travelling to Kanataka

Who can Travel to Karnataka?

The Karnataka government has issued a guideline for Maharashtra as the Covid-19 infections have surged in the state. Earlier, the state government had only issued guidelines for travellers coming from Kerala. But due to the recent surge the guidelines have now been extended to Maharashtra as well.

Is Covid Test Required for Travelling to Kanataka?

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government in a recent order mandated that people from Maharashtra will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours if they want to enter the state.

Are the rules different for Bus and Train Passengers arriving in Karnataka?

All passengers arriving in Karnataka through buses, flights, trains or personal transport will be compulsorily required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. For those arriving by flights, the report would be checked by the airline staff and for the bus travel, tickets will be provided after checking the test report or it will be checked by bus conductor while boarding for those who booked tickets online. The TTEs will check the report for those travelling in trains.

Can Travellers from Maharashtra Book Hotels in Karnataka?

People arriving from Maharashtra will be able to check into resorts, hostels, home stays etc after they show their Covid negative test report. The owners of all such complexes will ensure that the reports are properly checked.

What are the Rules for Students arriving in Karnataka?

Students admitted in all colleges or hostels are not permitted to have any visitors or relatives without obtaining express permission from Covid nodal officers. The students are also required to produce negative test reports not less than 72 hours each time they return from Maharashtra.

Rules for Short Term Travellers or Employees Working in Karnataka?

The rule of producing a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is also applied to all short term travellers from Maharashtra. The negative report will be valid for seven days. Employees from Maharashtra working in MNCs, resorts, hotels etc. in Karnataka should also get the tests done at their own costs.

FAQs for Those Travelling to Maharashtra

Is Covid Test Required for Travelling to Maharashtra?

A negative RT-PCR test report is required if you are travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. Kerala has been a new entry to the list.

Are the rules different for Bus, Train and Flight Passengers arriving in Karnataka?

This is applicable to all travellers irrespective of whether they are travelling by flights or trains. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flights. For train passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train. Passengers arriving by road will also be screened at the state border.

For those who have symptoms inspite of Negative Covid Test Report

In case someone displays Covid symptoms inspite of carrying a negative covid test report, in that case they will have to undergo an antigen test.