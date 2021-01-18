News18 Logo

india

Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal Only States to Report Daily Covid-19 Fatality in Double Digits
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal Only States to Report Daily Covid-19 Fatality in Double Digits

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural of frontline workers amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal are the only states that reported daily COVID-19 death in double digits, health ministry data on Monday showed. According to the data, 50 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, 21 in Kerala and 12 in West Bengal, while the number of deaths in the rest of the states and union territories was below 10 in the last 24 hours.

India has recorded less than 150 fatalities, the lowest in around eight months, in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,788 infections have been reported taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,05,71,773.

Some of the states and UTs also saw daily cases dipping to single or double digits: Arunachal Pradesh (3), Assam (22), Himachal Pradesh (70), Jharkhand (87), Manipur (21), Meghalaya (11), Sikkim (3) and Puducherry (35). The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012, according to the data released at 8 am.


