Maharashtra Kick-starts Mapping of Groundwater-based Resources, to Ready Maps by Next Year

An alarming dip in groundwater levels across the state has finally given push to one of Maharashtra’s long-standing projects to map all its groundwater-based resources across districts on a scale of 1:10,000. The ambitious project being undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission has a target of May 2023.

“Maharashtra is the first state to start the initiative. All the pilot districts will be able to use these maps by early next year,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

The target is critical, considering the state’s heavy dependency on groundwater to meet its drinking water and irrigation needs. “The groundwater-based sources are drying up due to over-exploitation, and every summer, the state faces drinking water scarcity in many parts. Little deviation of rainfall from the normal creates a dire situation,” said Jaiswal.

While such mapping of groundwater potential zones has already been done previously for several other states, the maps are yet to be updated, and available at a small scale of 1: 50,000 which misses out on critical information. “These maps may still be relevant for northern states but for a huge and diverse state like Maharashtra, which has wide geological variations and hard rocky terrain (Granite and basalt), these maps are inadequate. Here, the groundwater levels change drastically at very short distances, and updated, high resolution, large-scale maps (1: 10,000) are needed,” according to groundwater specialists.

This essentially means that 1cm on the map will represent 10,000 cms or 100 metres on the ground. Moreover, the traditionally used 1: 50,000 scale maps do not include all groundwater extraction wells and other sources, and water conservation measures under various schemes.

Once the maps are ready, they will help in identifying suitable groundwater potential zones, and sustainable sources for tap water supply scheme to be implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This will ensure that dug well or drinking water source is made available at a location where the supply continues for a long period.

The maps will also support the systematic implementation of future water conservation measures, and help in identifying prospective zones where recharge structures can be made so that depleting groundwater levels can be revived, according to the project team.

The project is being undertaken by the Ground Water Survey and Development Agency and Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC), Nagpur. The agency will map around 25 lakh groundwater-based resources and water conservation works in the state with a 1:10,000 map of groundwater resources, bringing more accuracy to water conservation work in the future.

According to the State Water Policy, 2019, Maharashtra has roughly 164 BCM (Billion Cubic Meter) surface water and 34 BCM groundwater availability. Of this 164 BCM surface water, 42.5 BCM is in dams and reservoirs, while the remaining is in rivers and lakes, of which nearly 55% is in westerly flowing rivers (Konkan Region) and most of the total water goes as runoff.

The sustainability of water supply schemes is extremely critical for the state since the uneven distribution and extraction of groundwater for agricultural purposes has led to scarcity in many areas, said Hrishikesh Yashod, Mission Director, State Water and Sanitation Mission.

“The 34 BCM estimated annually replenishable groundwater is not evenly distributed and much of it is not available for use. Approximately 16.33 BCM is used annually for agriculture, drinking water & industrial purposes. At least 90% of groundwater is used only for agriculture. Uneven distribution and extraction of groundwater for agricultural purposes has led to scarcity in many areas,” he said.

