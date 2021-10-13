Maharashtra: Latur Civic Body Announces Free Bus Travel for Women, Girls

The civic body in Maharashtra’s Latur city has announced free bus travel for women and girl students and a waste management plan for rural areas near the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The civic body took decisions regarding these matters during a general body meeting chaired by mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde on Tuesday, the official said.

Approvals were given to change the names of caste-based colonies in the city, to implement a policy for e-vehicles, among other matters, he said.

The civic body decided to provide free bus travel to women and girl students in the city, develop vegetable markets in each ward and create separate pension accounts for employees, as well as rename municipal schools, the official said. As many as 34 issues were discussed in the meeting, it was stated.

