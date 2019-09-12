Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Lawyers to Boycott Work to Protest Chief Justice Tahilramani's Transfer

Chief Justice Tahilramani last week tendered her resignation to the Chief Justice of India after the collegium refused to reconsider its decision. Her resignation is yet to be accepted or rejected.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Lawyers to Boycott Work to Protest Chief Justice Tahilramani's Transfer
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Loading...

Mumbai: Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra will boycott court proceedings on Friday to protest against the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani from Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.

Tahilramani hails from Latur in Marathwada region.

"Around 1,800 lawyers from the Latur Bar Association and others from district bar associations will abstain from attending court proceedings on Friday," said advocate Balaji Panchal, former vice president of the Latur Bar Association.

Panchal said the lawyers are protesting the order passed by the Supreme Court collegium transferring Madras High Court Chief Justice Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court.

Chief Justice Tahilramani last week tendered her resignation to the Chief Justice of India after the collegium refused to reconsider its decision. Her resignation is yet to be accepted or rejected.

The advocates plan to appeal to the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision along with a simultaneous appeal to Chief Justice Tahilramani to withdraw her resignation.

Born in Latur on October 3, 1958, Chief Justice Tahilramani obtained her law degree and enrolled herself as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in July 1982. She started her practice in the city civil and sessions courts and later in the Bombay High Court.

She was appointed assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor in February 1990. Later, she was appointed the government pleader and public prosecutor on the appellate side of the Bombay High Court from November 1997.

She was elevated as judge of the HC on June 26, 2001 and made acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in 2015. In May 2017, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Tahilramani upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, while setting aside the acquittal of seven persons, including policemen and doctors.

She was transferred as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in August 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram