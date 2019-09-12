Maharashtra Lawyers to Boycott Work to Protest Chief Justice Tahilramani's Transfer

Mumbai: Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra will boycott court proceedings on Friday to protest against the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani from Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.

Tahilramani hails from Latur in Marathwada region.

"Around 1,800 lawyers from the Latur Bar Association and others from district bar associations will abstain from attending court proceedings on Friday," said advocate Balaji Panchal, former vice president of the Latur Bar Association.

Panchal said the lawyers are protesting the order passed by the Supreme Court collegium transferring Madras High Court Chief Justice Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court.

Chief Justice Tahilramani last week tendered her resignation to the Chief Justice of India after the collegium refused to reconsider its decision. Her resignation is yet to be accepted or rejected.

The advocates plan to appeal to the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision along with a simultaneous appeal to Chief Justice Tahilramani to withdraw her resignation.

Born in Latur on October 3, 1958, Chief Justice Tahilramani obtained her law degree and enrolled herself as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in July 1982. She started her practice in the city civil and sessions courts and later in the Bombay High Court.

She was appointed assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor in February 1990. Later, she was appointed the government pleader and public prosecutor on the appellate side of the Bombay High Court from November 1997.

She was elevated as judge of the HC on June 26, 2001 and made acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in 2015. In May 2017, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Tahilramani upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, while setting aside the acquittal of seven persons, including policemen and doctors.

She was transferred as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in August 2018.

