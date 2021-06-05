Maharashtra Lockdown: Breaking Down the Five Levels of Unlock | Check Rules

Maharashtra has announced a five-step unlock plan from Monday, in a late night order on Friday. Under the new guidelines, the state’s districts will be divided into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

The administrative units classified are Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Sholapur and Kalyan-Dombivali. Remaining area of each of the 34 districts (other than Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district), shall form a single separate administrative unit, the order read.

Local trains, which are the lifeblood of highly packed Mumbai city, would, however, not be available to everyone. Only critical staff are permitted to go by train. Buses in Mumbai will be allowed to run at full capacity, but passengers will not be permitted to travel standing up in order to avoid overcrowding.

First Level

Under the first level, districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and below 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy will be allowed to unlock fully with no restrictions. All restaurants, malls, salons, movie theatres, shops can open in the said districts under level 1. Cities/districts such as Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal will be allowed to reopen under level 1.

Second Level

The second level will be for districts that have less than five per cent positivity and oxygen beds occupancy of 25 to 40 per cent. Shops can reopen in districts under level 2. But malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons have been allowed partial relaxations.

Marriages and gatherings with a capacity of 50% have also been permitted. In level 2 districts, offices can also reopen with full capacity.

Cities/districts listed in level 2 are Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Hingoli and Nandurbar.

Third Level

Districts with a positivity rate of 5 to 10% and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy will be classified as level 3. Mumbai, the state capital, has been classified as a level 3 city. Filming in the city will now be permitted to restart.

Cities/districts in level three are Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara, Palghar, and Solapur.

Level Four and Five

Level 4 districts will have a positivity rate of 10-20% and a 60-75 percent occupancy rate, while places with a positivity rate of 20% or more and an occupancy rate of more than 75 percent (Level 5) would not experience any relaxations.

Cities/districts listed under level 4 are Pune and Raigad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here