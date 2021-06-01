Maharashtra Lockdown: Covid Restrictions Relaxed in These Districts, Check Full List Here

The Maharashtra government has announced various exemptions from Covid-based restrictions depending on positivity rates and oxygen bed availability in various districts.

According to the latest guidelines issued under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government’s ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, establishments or shops involved in providing essential commodities should remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in municipal corporations or states with a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10% and less than 40% oxygen beds occupied.

Border points will be closed in districts where the COVID-19 positive rate is over 20% and more than 75% of oxygen beds are occupied, and no one will be able to enter or exit. Only death in the family, medical reasons, and emergency services or services related to such events shall be exempt from this rule.

As per the census of 2011, the municipal corporations that are having a population of more than 10 lakh will be considered as the independent administrative unit for curbing the spread of COVID-19. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik corporations will be treated as the administrative units, the order had said.

Mumbai

• Lockdown limitations will be in place from 7 a.m. on June 1 to 7 a.m. on June 15, with some exceptions based on the COVID-19 situation.

• Before 3 p.m., both essential and non-necessary e-commerce deliveries will be permitted.

• After 3 p.m., only critical services such as medical, other emergency, and food delivery will be permitted.

• Except for individuals working in COVID-related projects, all other government offices will function at a 25% capacity.

• Agricultural stores will be allowed to remain open until 2 p.m.

Nagpur

• All essential as well as non- essential or standalone shops, including some exceptions, will now be allowed to remain open in Nagpur between 7 am and 2 pm from Monday to Friday.

• Similarly, all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops not located inside shopping centres/malls) shall be allowed to operate between 7 am and 2 pm from Monday to Friday.

• The movement of people will remain restricted till 3 pm every day except for medical and other emergencies or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 13, it said.

• All government offices, except those involved directly in the pandemic work, can function with 25 per cent attendance in the Nagpur city limits. The agriculture-related shops shall remain open till 2 pm throughout the week, as per the order.

• “There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time are allowed for replenishments of stock," the order said. Customers cannot be served beyond permitted times over the counter.

Pune

• On weekdays, stand-alone shops selling non-essential items and liquor stores are permitted to remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Shops selling essential items are permitted to remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

• Except for medical reasons, Pune residents would not be able to leave after 3 p.m.

• Mall shops would not be allowed to open, but e-commerce firms will be able to transport both vital and non-essential items.

• Restaurants will continue to offer food delivery services.

Nashik

• Except for those in malls, stand-alone stores will be allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• After complying with COVID-19 regulations, vegetables and fruits can be sold along roadways till midday.

• People will not be allowed to move between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they have a valid reason.

• Home delivery from restaurants, liquor stores, and hotels is permitted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• On weekends, all stores save those selling basic goods will be closed.

• Agri-Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and industrial establishments will be permitted to operate.

• Government offices will have to work with only 25% of employees present and the remainder working from home.

• Banks and post offices will be open for regular business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Educational establishments, gymnasiums, theatres, and swimming pools, among other things, will be closed.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Narvekar, collector, Thane told the Hindustan Times that the district’s positivity rate is below 10% and the oxygen bed occupancy is 22%. He said the entire district was eligible for the relaxations but the three municipal corporations (Thane, KDMC and Navi Mumbai) will issue their orders, while their order for relaxation will be applicable to two smaller municipal corporations - Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, rural areas, two municipal councils.

Panvel

• Sudhakar Deshmukh, Panvel municipal commissioner, said that while their positivity rate is less than 10%, the oxygen bed occupancy is slightly more than 40% due to patients coming from rural areas. He explained, “That is why we would not be able to relax the curbs."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here