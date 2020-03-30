Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Lockdown: Five Trucks Ferrying Around 600 People Intercepted in Nashik

An Ambad police station official said the trucks were taking migrant workers and their kin from Mumbai to states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

PTI

March 30, 2020
Labourers wait for food packets during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Nashik: Five trucks ferrying around 600 people in violation of lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak were intercepted in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

An Ambad police station official said the trucks were taking migrant workers and their kin from Mumbai to states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The five vehicles were intercepted at Garware point on the Mumbai-Agra national highway at midnight and 3am. A medical team of Nashik Municipal Corporation checked the people, after which they were sent to shelters created by the civic corporation and given food and other amenities," he said.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

