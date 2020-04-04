Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor, Nagpur Man Sets Himself on Fire

Vikas Barve set himself on fire on March 29 in his house and died in hospital later, Inspector Vijay Kare of Ambazari police station said on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
Maharashtra Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor, Nagpur Man Sets Himself on Fire
Representative image.

Nagpur: A rickshaw driver in Nagpur in Maharashtra set himself ablaze after being depressed over not getting liquor during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Vikas Barve (30) set himself on fire on March 29 in his house and died in hospital later, Inspector Vijay Kare of Ambazari police station said on Saturday.

"In hospital, he told police he was depressed because he was not getting liquor during the lockdown," Kare said.

