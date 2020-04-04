Maharashtra Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor, Nagpur Man Sets Himself on Fire
Vikas Barve set himself on fire on March 29 in his house and died in hospital later, Inspector Vijay Kare of Ambazari police station said on Saturday.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A rickshaw driver in Nagpur in Maharashtra set himself ablaze after being depressed over not getting liquor during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.
Vikas Barve (30) set himself on fire on March 29 in his house and died in hospital later, Inspector Vijay Kare of Ambazari police station said on Saturday.
"In hospital, he told police he was depressed because he was not getting liquor during the lockdown," Kare said.
