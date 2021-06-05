In New Maha Lockdown, Wedding Guest List, Mall Trips to Depend on City's Covid Tally | Full List of Rules

On the basis of oxygen bed availability and Covid-19 positivity rate, lockdown restrictions across Maharashtra will be relaxed from Monday, stated the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement. The government on Friday announced that it will lift lockdown restrictions from Monday through its five-level unlock plan.

In a statement, the Maharashtra government said, “Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra." The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts.

According to the guidelines, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department.

“Some districts need to be divided into administrative units for the limited purpose of imposition of covid restrictions, given administrative structures as well as, to a large extent, self-containment nature of basic economic activities,” the order stated.

Here’s All You Need to Know

- All districts where the Covid case positivity rate is 5 per cent or less and the occupancy of hospital beds is lower than 25 per cent fall under level 1. These districts will be allowed to completely unlock and all activities will continue normally. Theatres, malls, private and government offices will be permitted to open in these districts. Weddings, funerals, and film shootings will also be allowed.

- In the level 2 districts the case positivity rate will be 5 per cent and 25-40 per cent occupancy of hospital beds will be included. Section 144 will remain applicable in these districts. As of now, Mumbai falls in level 2 of the unlock plan. Restaurants, gyms, salons and beauty parlours will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

- In level 3 districts, all districts with Covid case positivity rate is 5-10 per cent and the occupancy of hospital beds will be lower than 40-60 per cent.

- In level 4 districts, all areas with a positivity rate of 10-20 per cent and 60-75 per cent occupancy rate will come.

- In level 5, cities and districts will have a positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and the occupancy rate will be above 75 per cent. There would be no relaxation in such areas. An e-pass will be required to travel to/from any city/district which comes under level 5.

