Maharashtra Logs 27 New Delta Plus Cases; Amaravati, Gadchiroli Top List

Maharashtra on Monday reported 27 new cases of delta plus infection, taking the tally to 103 in the state. The cities which reported new delta plus cases are - A. Nagar (4), Nagpur (5), Amaravati (6), Nashik (2), Gadchiroli (6), Yavatmal (3), and Bhandara (1).

The Delta Plus variant has been termed by scientists as more transmissible and could reduce the monoclonal antibody response.

There is also a fear of vaccine effectiveness against deadlier variants of Covid-19. But a Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study had showed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin (BBV152) is effective against this deadlier strain known as AY.1 variant. The study, however, is pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed yet.

With the possible third wave of Covid-19 expected to hit the country in late August, the Delta Plus variant is a clear danger.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,643 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest after February 15 this year, and 105 fatalities while 6,795 patients recovered, a health department official said on Monday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell below the 50,000-mark to 49,924. Maharashtra had reported 3,365 new cases on February 15. With the new additions, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 64,28,294 and the toll to 1,36,067. The number of recoveries has risen to 62,38,794, the official said.

Notably, Nandurbar, Dhule, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, and Wardha districts along with Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Parbhani, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case on Monday, according to the official.

