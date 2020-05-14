Maharashtra Logs Record 1,602 New Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Top 1,000

Coronavirus cases continued to rise unabated in Maharashtra which added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths - 25 of them in Mumbai - raised the toll to 1,019, a health department official said.

The state on Wednesday had reported the previous highest single-day rise of 1,495 cases.

However, the state surpassed that record and reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, he said.

The fatality count also crossed the 1,000-mark. With 44 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the infection in the country, is now 1,019, the official said.

Also, 512 more patients were discharged in the state following recovery, taking the tally of such people to 6,059, he said.

Of the total coronavirus cases and deaths recorded so far in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 16,738 infections and 621 fatalities, he said.

Of the 44 fresh deaths, 25 were reported from Mumbai, 10 from Navi Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Aurangabad, one each from Panvel and Kalyan Dombivli.

The 10 deaths from Navi Mumbai reported on Thursday were from the period April 14 to May 14, the official said.

Pune, another hotspot of coronavirus, has so far reported 2,977 cases and 166 deaths, he said.

The entire Pune division has reported a total of 3,783 cases and 198 deaths so far.

The Thane division, which consist of Mumbai city, has 20,689 COVID-19 cases and 681 fatalities, the official said.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,193 cases and 71 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 158 infections and five fatalities, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad was 799 with 20 deaths.

The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 94 cases and five deaths so far, he said.

The Vidarbha region has reported 428 cases and 26 deaths due to COVID-19. Nagpur's tally was 339 cases and three deaths.

A total of 41 people from other states are currently receiving treatment in Maharashtra while 10 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has conducted 2,40,145 tests so far of which 2,12,621 samples were negative and 27,524 tested positive.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,512 and 14,253 health squads have completed surveillance of 59.04 lakh people.

As many as 6,059 patients have been discharged so far after recovery, he added.

The official said a total of 3,15,686 people are currently under home quarantine and another 15,465 under institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 27,524, new cases 1,602, deaths 1,019, discharged 6,059, active cases 20,441, people tested so far 2,40,145.