Maharashtra Looking to Procure Vaccines Globally, Offline Slot Bookings Soon: Minister

As Maharashtra continues to remain one of the worst-hit states by Covid-19, state Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the MVA government was exploring the possibilities of procuring vaccines globally in a bid to push the vaccination drive in the state. The government was also working on increasing vaccination centres across Maharashtra, he said after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked BMC to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," he tweeted.

The minister also said that the state government was working towards offline registration of citizens who could not operate the govt’s CoWin app in order to help them get vaccinated within time. “We are also working on a method to ensure that the non tech savvy citizens and those who can’t operate the CoWin app with ease, and for their access to vaccines in time," Thackeray said in a series on tweets.

Vaccination centres across the states would be increased and the state government was constantly working with the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) to ensure a vaccination centre at every municipal ward across Mumbai city.

“Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly on going and the BMC shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai, on my humble request to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ji and MC Chahal ji," he further said.

“Today the BMC has also issued guidelines for vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes," he added.

The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31. Maharashtra’s overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398, the state health department said.

