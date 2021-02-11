Maharashtra Makes Negative Covid Report Mandatory for Those Travelling from Kerala

Kerala on Thursday became the fifth state to come on Maharashtra's 'mandatory RT-PCR test' list. In a fresh resolution, the Udhhav Thackeray government extended the Covid-19 guidelines to the southern state, which were till now only applicable for those entering Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa and Rajasthan.

"In continuation to the order issued on 23rd November 2020 of the state government and in exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the epidemic diseases act 1897 and the powers conferred under the disaster management act 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as chairperson, state executive committee, hereby issues orders to extend the SOP issued vide the above-mentioned order to all the passengers arriving in Maharashtra from the state of Kerala with immediate effect, after careful consideration of planning of containment areas and availability of health infrastructure for the strict implementation by the concerned authorities of all the departments in the state of Maharashtra," the GR issued by the government stated.

This GR has been issued due to the high number of cases being reported from Kerala. Government officials said this was a precautionary measure to make sure that the spread of covid-19 is the control in the state.

The order by the state government implies to all passengers travelling by rail, air or road. For domestic air travellers, the RT-PCR sample collection should be done within 72 hours before the scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra.

According to the mandatory RT-PCR test guideline issue by Maharashtra earlier, the Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight. "Only after taking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by the Airport Operator," the statement read.

The contact information and address shall be collected for those taking the test at the airport in order to facilitate contact, in case the report comes negative.

On the other hand, passengers arriving in the state via rail will have to carry an RT-PCR negative test report from a sample collected 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in the state.