Maharashtra Man 'Assaults' Resident Doctor after Son Dies during Treatment

A case under IPC sections 332 and 353 (which deal with assault on public servant) and also the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act was registered against Patil and his wife at Agripada police station.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
Representative image

Mumbai: A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

Pawan Patil (13), resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was undergoing treatment for a chronic disease, a police official said.

He died around 5 in the morning. His parents blamed the resident doctor who was on duty for the boy's death and started abusing him, the official said.

Pawan's father Datta Patil (45) allegedly assaulted the doctor.

A case under IPC sections 332 and 353 (which deal with assault on public servant) and also the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act was registered against Patil and his wife at Agripada police station.

No arrest has been made.

