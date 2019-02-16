English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maha Man Attacked with Knife by Sister's Fiance After He Drained Out Phone Battery Playing PUBG
Rajnish Rajbar drained out his phone battery playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). When he could not get a charger, he picked up a quarrel in the house and attacked his would-be wife's brother Om Bavdhankar with a knife.
Image used for representation only.
Thane: A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his sister's fiance after the latter drained out his mobile phone battery playing an online game and could not get a charger, Thane police said Saturday.
The incident happened on February 7 but a case of attempt to murder was registered by Kolshewadi police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.
"Rajnish Rajbar drained out his phone battery playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). When he could not get a charger, he picked up a quarrel in the house and attacked his would-be wife's brother Om Bavdhankar with a knife," the official said.
He said the accused has not been arrested as yet and probe into the incident was underway.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Live TV
