Maharashtra Man Attacks Doctor with Knife on Being Asked to Not Be Loud in Covid Ward

In a viral video, a man was seen attacking a doctor with a knife in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on April 20 after he was asked to not speak loudly in the Covid-19 war at a hospital. He was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Bhausaheb Gaekwad, who had gone to meet his relative admitted at the ward at the Nanded district hospital, the NDTV reported.

At the hospital, he began talking loudly, which disturbed other patients in the ward. When their relatives objected, Gaekwad fought with them at the lobby, following which the doctor had to intervene.

When the doctor asked him to lower his voice, Gaekwad took out his knife and tried to attack him but he was tackled by the staff present there.

The doctor reportedly suffered minor injuries and filed a complaint at the local police station.

Gaekwad has been arrested and charged under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder and obstructing the state work.

Nanded, like other districts in Maharashtra, has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40 lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a state health department official.

