1-min read

Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats Her to Death

The mother-son duo would often have fights over domestic feuds.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:March 30, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Thane: A man from Bhayander here was on Saturday arrested for allegedly beating to death his 70-year-old mother, police said.

Somnath Mitra (45), a resident of Mandvi Lake area, used to have frequent fights with his mother Roma, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police station said.

"They had a fight at around 9am today. The accused banged the 70-year-old's head against the wall, killing her instantly. He has been arrested and charged with murder," Jadhav said.
