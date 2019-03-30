English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats Her to Death
The mother-son duo would often have fights over domestic feuds.
Photo for representation.
Thane: A man from Bhayander here was on Saturday arrested for allegedly beating to death his 70-year-old mother, police said.
Somnath Mitra (45), a resident of Mandvi Lake area, used to have frequent fights with his mother Roma, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police station said.
"They had a fight at around 9am today. The accused banged the 70-year-old's head against the wall, killing her instantly. He has been arrested and charged with murder," Jadhav said.
