Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death by Passengers in Express Train Following Argument Over Seat

Pune: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 12 persons, including six women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday, the Government Railway Police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP official said.

The victim Sagar Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother and two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12.45 am, he said.

"As per the complaint registered by the victim's wife, the coach was full and there were no vacant seats," he added.

Markad requested a woman passenger to move a little and allow his wife to sit as she was carrying a toddler, he said.

The woman, however, allegedly started verbally abusing the victim and a heated argument ensued, following which at least 12 persons, including six women, thrashed and kicked Markad, the official said.

"When the victim's family tried to stop the attackers, they did not relent and continued their assault for over an hour till the train reached Daund," he added.

At Daund station, the police rushed Markad to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The victim and his family, all residents of Kalyan, were on their way to Kurdiwadi in Solapur district to attend a relative's funeral, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the alleged accused have been arrested, he added.

