Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death by Passengers in Express Train Following Argument Over Seat

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP official said.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death by Passengers in Express Train Following Argument Over Seat
Representative image.

Pune: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 12 persons, including six women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday, the Government Railway Police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP official said.

The victim Sagar Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother and two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12.45 am, he said.

"As per the complaint registered by the victim's wife, the coach was full and there were no vacant seats," he added.

Markad requested a woman passenger to move a little and allow his wife to sit as she was carrying a toddler, he said.

The woman, however, allegedly started verbally abusing the victim and a heated argument ensued, following which at least 12 persons, including six women, thrashed and kicked Markad, the official said.

"When the victim's family tried to stop the attackers, they did not relent and continued their assault for over an hour till the train reached Daund," he added.

At Daund station, the police rushed Markad to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The victim and his family, all residents of Kalyan, were on their way to Kurdiwadi in Solapur district to attend a relative's funeral, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the alleged accused have been arrested, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram