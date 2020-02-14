Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Beaten to Death by Passengers on Train After Asking for Seat for Wife

As the compartment was packed, the victim requested some women to make space for his wife and toddler. The, women passengers did not agree, which led to an argument.

IANS

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Man Beaten to Death by Passengers on Train After Asking for Seat for Wife
Image for representation.

Pune: A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by 12 passengers, including six women, following an argument over a seat aboard the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the man, identified as Sagar Markand, a resident of Kalyan, was travelling with his wife, Jyoti, and their two-year-old daughter, boarded the general compartment of the train on Wednesday night.

As the compartment was packed with no place to sit, Sagar requested some women to make space for his wife and toddler. The, women passengers, however, did not agree, and this led to an argument.

The argument escalated as the women with the men they were accompanied by started physically assaulting Sagar. While Jyoti cried for help, but no one in the compartment came forward to help her husband.

When the train halted at the Daunt station, Jyoti got help from the Railway Police who immediately rushed Sagar to a nearby hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries.

"We have detained at least six women and three-four men and their interrogation is being done before arresting them," Superintendent of Police, Railways, Deepak Satore said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram