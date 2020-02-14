Maharashtra Man Beaten to Death by Passengers on Train After Asking for Seat for Wife
As the compartment was packed, the victim requested some women to make space for his wife and toddler. The, women passengers did not agree, which led to an argument.
Image for representation.
Pune: A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by 12 passengers, including six women, following an argument over a seat aboard the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday.
According to police, the incident occurred when the man, identified as Sagar Markand, a resident of Kalyan, was travelling with his wife, Jyoti, and their two-year-old daughter, boarded the general compartment of the train on Wednesday night.
As the compartment was packed with no place to sit, Sagar requested some women to make space for his wife and toddler. The, women passengers, however, did not agree, and this led to an argument.
The argument escalated as the women with the men they were accompanied by started physically assaulting Sagar. While Jyoti cried for help, but no one in the compartment came forward to help her husband.
When the train halted at the Daunt station, Jyoti got help from the Railway Police who immediately rushed Sagar to a nearby hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries.
"We have detained at least six women and three-four men and their interrogation is being done before arresting them," Superintendent of Police, Railways, Deepak Satore said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Kareena Kapoor's Show, Saif Ali Khan Says Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are Acing Marriage
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers