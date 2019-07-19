Man in Aurangabad Allegedly Thrashed by Group of 10 for Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Ten hooligans intercepted the victim's bike, snatched his keys and forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', said the police.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Aurangabad: A man was allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified persons and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.
Imran Ismail Patel, a hotel employee, said in his complaint that a gang of around 10 hooligans stopped him near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area when he was returning home on a motorbike in the early hours. They beat him up and forced him to say "Jai shri Ram", he claimed.
A person named Ganesh and his family members rushed to his rescue hearing the commotion and saved his life, Patel told the police.
Police inspector Madhukar Sawant said the investigation was underway and the complaint was being verified.
A case under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) and 144 (unlawful assembly) was registered, the police officer added. Incidents of members of the minority community being cornered and forced to say "Jai Shri Ram" have been reported from various parts of the country, including Thane in Maharashtra, recently.
