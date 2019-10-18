Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Man Booked for Abetting Suicide of 14-Year-Old Wife Kidnapped from UP

Although the family members of the victim knew about her kidnapping, they did not file a police complaint fearing that it would bring a bad name to the family.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Representative image.

Thane: Police have registered an offence against a man from Bhiwandi in the district for abetting the suicide of his 14-year-old wife, whom he had kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mohit Yadav, 24, who lives at Badhwad in Bhiwandi, police said. According to police, the girl, who was a relative of Yadav, died at a hospital here a few days back after she set herself ablaze due to his "harassment".

"Yadav had kidnapped the girl from Motiganj in Uttar Pradesh around six months back and brought her to his place in Bhiwandi, where he married her," district police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Although the family members of the victim knew about it, they did not file a police complaint fearing that it would bring a bad name, she said.

"However, the victim had complained to her parents that she was being harassed by the accused. Fed up of the harassment, she set herself ablaze on October 6 and was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries five days later," Narkar said.

Shanti Nagar police have registered an offence against Yadav under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), but he is yet to be arrested.

