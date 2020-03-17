Maharashtra Man Booked for Raping Colleague During Business Trip to Bengaluru

An employee of a Delhi-based firm was booked for allegedly raping a colleague during a business trip to Bengaluru last month, Palghar police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Kamlesh Kumar (32) and a rape case was filed in Tulinj police station in Vasai in Palghar, an official said.

"The accused gave the victim a drink laced with a sedative and raped her during a business trip to Bengaluru last month. He also threatened her and has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation. He has not been arrested as yet," the official added. PTI COR AP BNM.

