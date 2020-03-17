Maharashtra Man Booked for Raping Colleague During Business Trip to Bengaluru
The accused was identified as Kamlesh Kumar (32) and a rape case was filed in Tulinj police station in Vasai in Palghar, an official said.
Representative image.
An employee of a Delhi-based firm was booked for allegedly raping a colleague during a business trip to Bengaluru last month, Palghar police said on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Kamlesh Kumar (32) and a rape case was filed in Tulinj police station in Vasai in Palghar, an official said.
"The accused gave the victim a drink laced with a sedative and raped her during a business trip to Bengaluru last month. He also threatened her and has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation. He has not been arrested as yet," the official added. PTI COR AP BNM.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dutch are Queuing up to Buy Weed as Netherlands Faces Coronavirus Lockdown
- Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread
- Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears
- Coronavirus Pandemic: How Indian Parents Are Keeping their Children Busy as Schools Shut
- 'Viral' Exposure: Why the World is Suddenly Obsessed with Old Films Like 'Contagion' and 'The Flu'