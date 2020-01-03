Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Man Booked for Trying to Set Wife Ablaze After Quarrel

The incident took place when the wife allegedly threatened to commit suicide and poured diesel on herself, following which the husband allegedly threw a lit matchstick on her.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:09 PM IST

Representative Image.

Thane: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly trying to set his wife on fire at Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The Vitthalwadi police has registered a case against Atmaram Pawar for allegedly attempting to burn his wife Suman alive, following a quarrel on the intervening night of January 2 and 3, senior inspector R P Bhame said.

The couple would quarrel frequently, as the husband would come home inebriated, the official said.

The incident took place when the wife allegedly threatened to commit suicide and poured diesel on herself, following which Pawar allegedly threw a lit matchstick on the victim. The woman sustained 70 percent burns and was rushed to the hospital by her husband, he added.

A case has been registered against Pawar under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are yet to make an arrest, the official said.

