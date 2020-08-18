Maharashtra Man Defies Lockdown Norms to Celebrate Birthday, Booked

A case was registered against a man for allegedly violating norms of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by celebrating his birthday in the presence of over 50 people in Kalwa town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Thane police have registered an offence under sections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant),among other provisions of the IPC, National Disaster Management Rules and Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, an official said.

A resident of Vitawa area of Kalwa, Santosh Todkarcelebrated his birthday on the evening of August 15 in the presence of 50 to 60 guests at a school ground in the area, he said.

While a case has been registered in this regard, noarrest has been made so far, the official added.