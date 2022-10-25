CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Man Fires Multiple Rockets to Scare People in Thane, Booked

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 19:58 IST

Delhi, India

Screengrab of the video. (Twitter)

After a video of the incident surfaced online, the police took suo motu (on its own) cognizance.

A man was booked for bursting  multiple rocket firecrackers at one go to scare people in Thane’s Ulhasnagar town on Monday night.

After a video of the incident surfaced online, the police took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the matter, news agency PTI reported.

In the purported video, the man is being seen aiming several rockets towards residential buildings.

The unidentified man has been was booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and a search was on for him, the official told news agency PTI.

The Thane Municipal Corporation said that five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane, due to the bursting of firecrackers, ANI said. No injuries have been reported as of now, the corporation added.

first published:October 25, 2022, 19:58 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 19:58 IST