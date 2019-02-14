English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Gets Life Sentence for Raping Female Relative
The court also held Patil's wife Manisha (35) and her mother Bhanubai Kini (57) guilty under the POCSO Act for abetting the crime, and awarded them ten years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each.
Representative image
Loading...
Palghat: A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor girl, who was his relative.
District judge Rajendra Majgaonkar convicted Arvind Patil under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.
The court also held Patil's wife Manisha (35) and her mother Bhanubai Kini (57) guilty under the POCSO Act for abetting the crime, and awarded them ten years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each.
According to the prosecution, after the girl's mother died, her father married another woman and the minor was sent to her grandmother's house for schooling.
Between June 2013 and April 2014, Patil repeatedly raped the girl and threatened to kill her and her parents if she told anyone about it, prosecutor Deepak Tare said.
When the victim became pregnant, she told Manisha and Bhanubai about it, but instead of helping her, the women forced her to continue having physical relations with Patil, Tare told the court.
Eventually it was the girl's step-mother who came to know about the victim's trauma and approached the police.
A total of 15 witnesses were examined during the trial.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
District judge Rajendra Majgaonkar convicted Arvind Patil under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.
The court also held Patil's wife Manisha (35) and her mother Bhanubai Kini (57) guilty under the POCSO Act for abetting the crime, and awarded them ten years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each.
According to the prosecution, after the girl's mother died, her father married another woman and the minor was sent to her grandmother's house for schooling.
Between June 2013 and April 2014, Patil repeatedly raped the girl and threatened to kill her and her parents if she told anyone about it, prosecutor Deepak Tare said.
When the victim became pregnant, she told Manisha and Bhanubai about it, but instead of helping her, the women forced her to continue having physical relations with Patil, Tare told the court.
Eventually it was the girl's step-mother who came to know about the victim's trauma and approached the police.
A total of 15 witnesses were examined during the trial.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Addar Love Fails
- Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
- Hima Sprints From Track to Classroom in Board Exam Season
- Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
- Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results