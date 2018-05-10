English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Hangs Self Over Erroneous Power Bill of Rs 8.64 Lakh
Jagannath Nehaji Shelke (36) was served a bill, in the last week of April, of Rs 8.64 lakh after 61,178 units of electricity was charged to him, with MSEDCL officials now claiming that the correct figure for the units consumed at Shelke's household should have been just 6,117.8.
Image for representation only.
Aurangabad: A vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide after receiving an electricity bill of Rs 8.64 lakh for the month of March which the power distribution firm later said was an erroneous one caused due to a missing decimal point.
Jagannath Nehaji Shelke (36) allegedly hung himself in the early hours of Thursday as he was distressed over the bill and several visits to the local office of the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) were in vain, his kin on Thursday said.
Shelke was served a bill, in the last week of April, of Rs 8.64 lakh after 61,178 units of electricity was charged to him, with MSEDCL officials now claiming that the correct figure for the units consumed at Shelke's household should have been just 6,117.8.
This amount would have come to around Rs 2,803, they said.
The incident took place in Bharatnagar locality within Pundliknagar police station limits, said officials.
A suicide note left behind by the deceased stated that he was frustrated with the exorbitant bill since his household consumed electricity worth around Rs 1,000 on an average every month.
An account assistant at the power utility, Sushil Kashinath Koli, was suspended yesterday for alleged dereliction of duty, said officials.
The MSEDCL, which had earlier said that it had nothing to with Shelke's death, later took action against its employee after the deceased's suicide note was widely circulated on social media.
His family members today said that they would not cremate Shelke's body, which is in the morgue of a local hospital, till the officials responsible for the tragedy were arrested under charges of abetment of suicide.
Also Watch
Jagannath Nehaji Shelke (36) allegedly hung himself in the early hours of Thursday as he was distressed over the bill and several visits to the local office of the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) were in vain, his kin on Thursday said.
Shelke was served a bill, in the last week of April, of Rs 8.64 lakh after 61,178 units of electricity was charged to him, with MSEDCL officials now claiming that the correct figure for the units consumed at Shelke's household should have been just 6,117.8.
This amount would have come to around Rs 2,803, they said.
The incident took place in Bharatnagar locality within Pundliknagar police station limits, said officials.
A suicide note left behind by the deceased stated that he was frustrated with the exorbitant bill since his household consumed electricity worth around Rs 1,000 on an average every month.
An account assistant at the power utility, Sushil Kashinath Koli, was suspended yesterday for alleged dereliction of duty, said officials.
The MSEDCL, which had earlier said that it had nothing to with Shelke's death, later took action against its employee after the deceased's suicide note was widely circulated on social media.
His family members today said that they would not cremate Shelke's body, which is in the morgue of a local hospital, till the officials responsible for the tragedy were arrested under charges of abetment of suicide.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden