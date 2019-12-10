Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Man Held for Killing Daughter After Headless Body Recovered, Search on to Find Remaining Parts

The accused did not approve of his 22-year-old daughter's boyfriend and he killed her, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Maharashtra Man Held for Killing Daughter After Headless Body Recovered, Search on to Find Remaining Parts
Thane: A day after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a bag in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police on Monday arrested her father for the crime.

MFC police in the district was informed about the bag on Sunday by an autorickshaw driver who said a man, who wanted to hail his vehicle, dropped it and fled when questioned about a foul smell coming from it.

Only the part below the hip was found in the bag while the head and torso were missing, police had said.

The local police as well as the Crime Branch began investigations and, after going through CCTV footage of the vicinity and railway stations, zeroed in on Titwala resident Arvind Tiwary (47), who works in a logistics firm in Andheri in Mumbai, an official said.

"Tiwary did not approve of his 22-year-old daughter Princy's boyfriend. So he killed her and cut her body into pieces to dispose it of," an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said teams were working to find the other parts of the body as well as the weapon used to dismember it.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar announced a reward for the probe team for solving the case in around 30 hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
