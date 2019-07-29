Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Held for Raping His Minor Daughters Repeatedly Over Last 5 Years

The accused is working as a teacher in a primary school in Nagbhid, around 100 kms away from Chandrapur, while his wife has been bed-ridden for many years.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Man Held for Raping His Minor Daughters Repeatedly Over Last 5 Years
Representative image.
Loading...

Chandrapur: A former councillor from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his two minor daughters over the last five years at their house in Nagbhid taluka, police said.

The accused is working as a teacher in a primary school in Nagbhid, around 100 kms away from Chandrapur, a senior officer said.

"As per the complaint, the man has been raping his 17-year-old daughter, a student of class 12, since the last five years. He started sexually assaulting his another daughter, who is 14-year-old now, last year," the Nagbhid police station officer said, adding that the wife of the accused has been bed-ridden since last many years.

The accused had also threatened his daughters against disclosing the incident.

The matter came to light after the girls confided in their uncle who approached the police, he said.

Police have booked the accused under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram