Maharashtra Man Held for Raping His Minor Daughters Repeatedly Over Last 5 Years
The accused is working as a teacher in a primary school in Nagbhid, around 100 kms away from Chandrapur, while his wife has been bed-ridden for many years.
Representative image.
Chandrapur: A former councillor from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his two minor daughters over the last five years at their house in Nagbhid taluka, police said.
The accused is working as a teacher in a primary school in Nagbhid, around 100 kms away from Chandrapur, a senior officer said.
"As per the complaint, the man has been raping his 17-year-old daughter, a student of class 12, since the last five years. He started sexually assaulting his another daughter, who is 14-year-old now, last year," the Nagbhid police station officer said, adding that the wife of the accused has been bed-ridden since last many years.
The accused had also threatened his daughters against disclosing the incident.
The matter came to light after the girls confided in their uncle who approached the police, he said.
Police have booked the accused under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 83 Will Show Light Moments Between Kapil Dev and His Wife Romi, Says Deepika Padukone
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials