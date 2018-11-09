English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Held for Repeatedly Raping Daughter for Over a Year
The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Thane: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by her father in Bhiwandi township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.
The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor.
"The man used to sexually assault his daughter when other members of the family slept. Before the crime, he used to force her into taking some intoxicating medicine and later gag her. He had been committing the crime since October 2017," a police officer said.
The accused used to threaten the girl that he would kill her mother and siblings if she revealed it to anybody,
the officer added.
The victim finally mustered courage to approach the police and lodged a complaint against her father on Thursday, following which he was arrested by Bhiwandi police.
The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.
The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor.
"The man used to sexually assault his daughter when other members of the family slept. Before the crime, he used to force her into taking some intoxicating medicine and later gag her. He had been committing the crime since October 2017," a police officer said.
The accused used to threaten the girl that he would kill her mother and siblings if she revealed it to anybody,
the officer added.
The victim finally mustered courage to approach the police and lodged a complaint against her father on Thursday, following which he was arrested by Bhiwandi police.
The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- A Pair of Clean Lungs was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...