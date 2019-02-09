LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Maharashtra Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Spends Night with Dead Body Before Surrendering to Cops

The couple had married nine months ago and the deceased was five months pregnant, the police said.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Spends Night with Dead Body Before Surrendering to Cops
Representational Image (Reuters)
Osmanabad: A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and slept beside the corpse through the night before alerting police in the morning in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said on Saturday.

Omerga tehsil resident Vinod Dhansing Pawar had an argument with his wife Priyanka Rathod on Thursday night and strangled her, a Murum police station official said. "He then slept beside the body and came to the police station on Friday morning to confess to his crime and surrender," the official informed.

He said Pawar was a borewell commission agent while Rathod was a nurse in Tuljapur, adding that the couple had married nine months ago and the deceased was five months pregnant.

The woman's kin have told police that the accused used to demand money from her parents and this led to frequent quarrels, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.


