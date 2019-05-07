Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Kills Self After Friend Threatens to Make His Naked Video Viral

The deceased's friend with the help of an acquaintance allegedly shot his video in a naked state sometime back. The duo then demanded money from him and threatened to upload it on social media.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Man Kills Self After Friend Threatens to Make His Naked Video Viral
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra after his friend shot his objectionable video and demanded money for not making it viral, a police official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Mishra hanged himself from the ceiling using a piece of cloth at a room near Vangaon railway station on Sunday, he said. According to the deceased's brother, who is the complainant in the case, Mishra's and his friend, both working at a private company in Boisar, used to stay together at a room and share expenses, the official said.

The deceased's friend with the help of an acquaintance allegedly shot his video in a naked state sometime back. The duo then demanded money from him and threatened to upload it on social media if he did not pay up, he said.

The complainant claimed that Mishra took the extreme step due to the threat from his friend, he said. However, according to the police official, Mishra and his friend had a scuffle over some issue, following which he left the room where they used to stay together on April 20.

As Mishra and his friend parted ways, the latter demanded the pending room rent amount due to which he was under pressure, he said. Mishra's friend went to his native on May 1 and the police were waiting for him to return, the official said.

There was nothing suspicious in Mishra's mobile phone, he said, adding that his friend and the latter's acquaintance will be questioned in connection with the incident.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram