Maharashtra Man Kills Self After Friend Threatens to Make His Naked Video Viral

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra after his friend shot his objectionable video and demanded money for not making it viral, a police official said on Tuesday.Rahul Mishra hanged himself from the ceiling using a piece of cloth at a room near Vangaon railway station on Sunday, he said. According to the deceased's brother, who is the complainant in the case, Mishra's and his friend, both working at a private company in Boisar, used to stay together at a room and share expenses, the official said.The deceased's friend with the help of an acquaintance allegedly shot his video in a naked state sometime back. The duo then demanded money from him and threatened to upload it on social media if he did not pay up, he said.The complainant claimed that Mishra took the extreme step due to the threat from his friend, he said. However, according to the police official, Mishra and his friend had a scuffle over some issue, following which he left the room where they used to stay together on April 20.As Mishra and his friend parted ways, the latter demanded the pending room rent amount due to which he was under pressure, he said. Mishra's friend went to his native on May 1 and the police were waiting for him to return, the official said.There was nothing suspicious in Mishra's mobile phone, he said, adding that his friend and the latter's acquaintance will be questioned in connection with the incident.