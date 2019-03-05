English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Kills Self; Kin Claim He did it for Matang Quota
The man's body had been fished out and a bag containing his mobile phone, Aadhaar card and other documents was recovered from the spot, a police official said.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Beed district and his kin claimed he took the step as he wanted reservation for the Matang community, police said.
Sanjay Dnyanoba Taktode, a resident of Salegoan in Kaij, over 380 kilometres from here, allegedly jumped into a pond near the Bindusara river, an official said.
His body had been fished out and a bag containing his mobile phone, Aadhaar card and other documents was recovered from the spot, the official informed.
According to Taktode's relatives, the deceased had demanded quota for the Matang community, to which he belongs, and had written about it on Whatsapp and Facebook and also made a video clip before allegedly committing suicide, the official said.
The official said an accidental death report had been taken and further probe was on to ascertain why he took this step.
