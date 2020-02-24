Maharashtra Man Kills Wife as Children Watch in Horror, Leaves Home After Telling Kin He Will End Life
He allegedly smothered his wife with a pillow in the presence their two minor children -- a daughter aged five years and an eight-month-old son, the official said.
(Representative photo)
Thane: A 32-year-old man allegedly smothered his wife to death after frequent quarrels with her over domestic issues in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening after which the accused, Arvind Shekarwani, called up his uncle to inform he had "killed his wife" Sapna Shekarwani (23) and that he was going to commit suicide, police inspector (crime) Manish Patil said.
The accused later left his home, located in Shrirang locality of Bhiwandi town.
His uncle alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. Search was on for the accused and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), senior police inspector S D Kokate said.
The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, he said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the exact reason behind the crime.
