Maharashtra Man Miraculously Saved After Getting Stuck in Underground Gutter for a Day

A man was rescued from an underground gutter a day after he fell into the drain and remained inside overnight in Satara district of Maharashtra.

The shocking incident happened outside the Civil Hospital in Satara where some auto drivers listened to screams from the underground gutter. A young man, Sandeep Sarjerao Jambhle, fell in a drain near Powai Naka area of Satara in western Maharashtra.

The auto drivers were shocked to hear Jambhle crying for help from the gutter. They soon realised that he was trapped in the huge gutter and couldn’t come out as the gutter was closed. Later, he was guided towards a small opening nearby and was rescued miraculously.

Jambhle was carried away in the underground drain by a force of water, where he remained for the whole night.

On Tuesday morning he got a glimpse of sunlight from a broken gutter and started screaming for help. It caught some auto drivers’ attention who were waiting for passengers outside the civil hospital.

The auto drivers guided him to come towards the small opening in the gutter. But the opening was so small that Sandeep could just take his head out of it. He asked for some water and told them that he was stuck inside since yesterday.

He was given some biscuits to eat along with water till the time police arrived at the spot. Later, with the help of the authorities, he was safely rescued. Sandeep has been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating how he fell into the gutter. Primary investigation suggests that Sandeep had a quarrel which landed him in the gutter. Police will investigate whether he was deliberately thrown or fell in the gutter.

(written by Kiran Mohite in Satara)

