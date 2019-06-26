Maharashtra Man Poses as Army Colonel, Tries to Enter Vidhan Sabha; Arrested

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a Colonel and trying to enter the Maharashtra Assembly building unauthorised, police said on Tuesday.

Marine Drive police identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.

"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an official said. ​