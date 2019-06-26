English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Man Poses as Army Colonel, Tries to Enter Vidhan Sabha; Arrested
Police found out the accused had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a Colonel and trying to enter the Maharashtra Assembly building unauthorised, police said on Tuesday.
Marine Drive police identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.
"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Fossil Sport Review: Almost the Best Wear OS Smartwatch, But Not the Best Wearable Out There
- US Firm States State-Sponsored Chinese Hackers May Have Breached Major Global Telcos
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results