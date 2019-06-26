Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Poses as Army Colonel, Tries to Enter Vidhan Sabha; Arrested

Police found out the accused had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Man Poses as Army Colonel, Tries to Enter Vidhan Sabha; Arrested
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a Colonel and trying to enter the Maharashtra Assembly building unauthorised, police said on Tuesday.

Marine Drive police identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.

"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an official said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram