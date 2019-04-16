SPONSORED BY
Maharashtra Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Beating Minor Girl to Death

Kharpade killed the victim with an axe on October 31, 2016 following an argument after the latter refused to marry him.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Thane: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for hacking to death a 14-year-old girl after she turned down his marriage proposal in neighbouring Palghar's predominantly-tribal Jawhar taluka.

Dilesh Dinesh Somalya Kharpade, a labourer from Patarpada in Jawhar, was also fined Rs 10,000 by District Judge P P Jadhav, said additional public prosecutor Vivek G Kadu.

Kharpade killed the victim with an axe on October 31, 2016 following an argument after the latter refused to marry him, the APP said.

He said a girl, who was with the victim at the time, narrated the incident in detail to the court, after which
Kharpade was convicted.
