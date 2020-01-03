Maharashtra Man Sexually Abuses Three-year-old Relative in Absence of Her Parents, Arrested
The accused would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, police said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his three-year-old relative in the Kasarwadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said. The accused Subash Dubey is unemployed and lived with, the victim's family at Turbhe Pada, an official said.
Dubey would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, he said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.
The family lodged a complaint with the police late on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested, the official added.
The accused has been charged with section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
Further investigations will be carried out after the victim's medical examination, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020