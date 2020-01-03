Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Man Sexually Abuses Three-year-old Relative in Absence of Her Parents, Arrested

The accused would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, police said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his three-year-old relative in the Kasarwadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said. The accused Subash Dubey is unemployed and lived with, the victim's family at Turbhe Pada, an official said.

Dubey would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, he said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.

The family lodged a complaint with the police late on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested, the official added.

The accused has been charged with section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Further investigations will be carried out after the victim's medical examination, he said.

