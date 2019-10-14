Maharashtra Man Spots Doll-like Figure Floating in Drain, Closer Look Reveals Infant’s body
A man went to throw some garbage in the drain located in Lokmanya Nagar when he spotted a 'doll-like' thing floating in it. He then alerted the police who fished out the body.
(Representative photo)
Thane: The body of a newborn baby boy has been found in a roadside drain in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.
A man went to throw some garbage in the drain located in Lokmanya Nagar area on Sunday when he spotted a "doll like" thing floating in it, an official at Vartak Nagar police station said.
On closer look, he realised it was the body of a newborn child, he said.
The man then alerted the police who rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
"The child might have been stillborn or died after birth. The accused is suspected to have dumped the body in the drain to conceal the birth," the official said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body), he said, adding that search was on for the unidentified culprit.
