Maharashtra Man Stangles Wife to Death After Spat Over Attending Wedding, Surrenders Before Police
The accused and his 39-year-old wife, who had two children, would frequently quarrel over petty issues, police said.
Representative image.
Thane: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a tiff and then informed the police, pleading them to arrest him for the crime, an official said Thursday.
Deepak Sukhlal Bhoi, a resident of Ambernath town in Maharashtra's Thane district, called up the Shivaji Nagar police station saying he was unable to come there as his son, aged around two years, was sleeping at home, senior police inspector MJ Bagga said.
The accused has been arrested following the incident that took place on Wednesday, he said.
The accused and his wife Rupali Bhoi (39), who also had a nine-year-old daughter, used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues.
On Wednesday, they again had a fight after she refused to attend the wedding of his sister's son in Jalgaon.
The accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her to death with her 'dupatta' in their bedroom, the official said. At that time, their son was sleeping in another room while the daughter had gone to school.
The accused then called up the police station and informed about the crime, Bagga said. The police rushed to his home and sent the body for postmortem.
The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said. The two children were sent to their uncle's home, he added.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hard Luck Virat, Tweets Aamir Khan After Team India's Heartbreaking Defeat in World Cup Semifinal
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit
- SMEs Contributing Most to Industrial Automation Growth in India: Universal Robots
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s