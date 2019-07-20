Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Stops at Accident Spot, Finds His Cousin among 9 Killed in Car Crash

Nine students, in the 19-23 age group, were killed after their car collided with a truck early in the morning near Kadamwak Wasti on the Pune-Solapur Road.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Man Stops at Accident Spot, Finds His Cousin among 9 Killed in Car Crash
Representative image.
Loading...

Pune: A 25-year-old man who stopped at the site of a horrific crash on Pune-Solapur Road in the early hours of Saturday was shocked to see his cousin among the nine dead.

Nine students, in the 19-23 age group, were killed after their car collided with a truck at around 1:30am near Kadamwak Wasti in the district.

Mohammad Ali Ismail Daya, who stopped his vehicle at the accident spot, found that one of the dead was cousin Noor Mohammad Abbas Daya, 21, affectionately called Sonu by kin.

"I had come to Pune for some work and was returning home when I found a badly mangled car with police personnel and a crowd of onlookers gathered around it. When I reached near the vehicle, I saw that one of the deceased was Noor. I was so shocked that I broke down," he recounted.

"Noor along with his friends had gone for a one-day trip to Raigad. At around midnight, he had told family members that they had reached Pune and would be coming home soon," he said.

Noor stayed in Yavat, around 30 km from the district headquarters, and a few kilometres away from the accident spot.

Police identified the others who died in the accident as Nikhil Wable, Akshay Ghige, Vishal Yadav, Parvez Attar, Akshay Waikar, Juber Mulani, Shubham Bhise and Datta Bhise, all studying in different colleges.

The impact was such that the car was completely wrecked and police had to deploy gas-cutters to pry open some parts.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram