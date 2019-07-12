Maharashtra Man Teaches His 3-year-old Son How to Load Pistol, Video Goes Viral
The video showed the man, resident of Titwala in the district, how to load bullets in the pistol and how to hold it.
Representative image.
Thane: Thane Police in Maharashtra have started a probe after a video showing a man teaching his three-year-old son how to load a pistol went viral on social media.
An official of Kalyan taluka police station said the man in the video runs a school at Titwala.
The official did not disclose his name. As per the initial probe, he had shot the video at home using the licensed revolver of a relative.
Somebody who was apparently annoyed by the donation the man sought for school admission got hold of the video and circulated it, the official said.
The man, who has reportedly gone to Delhi for some work, has been asked to visit the police station upon return for inquiry, the official added.
