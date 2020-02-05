Maharashtra Man Throws Inflammable Liquid on Woman for Refusing to Withdraw Rape Complaint
The incident took place on Saturday night, when the accused spotted the victim in the locality and threw an inflammable liquid either petrol or diesel on her.
Image for representation only.
Thane: A woman suffered an injury to her eyes after a man allegedly threw an inflammable substance on her after she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.
The police on Monday arrested the accused from Ahmedabad for allegedly throwing an inflammable substance on the married victim, who is in her mid 20s, senior inspector Sanjay Hajare of the Mira Road police station said.
The incident took place on Saturday night, when the accused spotted the victim in the locality and threw an inflammable liquid either petrol or diesel on her, he said.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for an injury to her eyes, he added. Earlier, the victim had lodged a complaint of rape against the accused at Mira Road police station, the official said.
When the victim refused to withdraw the complaint against him, the accused attacked her, he added.
