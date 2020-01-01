Maharashtra Man Who Fled After Throwing Crude Bomb at Cops Arrested in Palghar

Palghar: A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Santosh Shende, a resident of Shendepada in Vikramgadh taluka, was earlier booked for assaulting a man who stood guarantee for him in court in a case filed by Shende's estranged wife for seeking maintenance.

On December 19, when the police went to arrest Shende in connection with the assault case, he allegedly hurled a crude gelatin bomb at the security personnel and ran away, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that search was underway for the accused since then.

The police finally managed to arrest the accused here on Tuesday, Katkar said.

He was booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 286 (rash or negligent act with explosive substance to

endanger human life) and 224 (intentionally resisting lawful apprehension), and the Explosive Substances Act.

