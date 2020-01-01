Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Man Who Fled After Throwing Crude Bomb at Cops Arrested in Palghar

Santosh Shende, a resident of Shendepada in Vikramgadh taluka, was earlier booked for assaulting a man who stood guarantee for him in court in a case filed by Shende's estranged wife for seeking maintenance.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Man Who Fled After Throwing Crude Bomb at Cops Arrested in Palghar
Image for representation.

Palghar: A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Santosh Shende, a resident of Shendepada in Vikramgadh taluka, was earlier booked for assaulting a man who stood guarantee for him in court in a case filed by Shende's estranged wife for seeking maintenance.

On December 19, when the police went to arrest Shende in connection with the assault case, he allegedly hurled a crude gelatin bomb at the security personnel and ran away, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that search was underway for the accused since then.

The police finally managed to arrest the accused here on Tuesday, Katkar said.

He was booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 286 (rash or negligent act with explosive substance to

endanger human life) and 224 (intentionally resisting lawful apprehension), and the Explosive Substances Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram