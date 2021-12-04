Maharashtra Man Who Returned from South Africa Tests Positive for Omicron Variant; First Case in State

A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to Mumbai has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Saturday, adding that it is the first such case from Maharashtra.

The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, official sources said in Delhi. Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state, Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.