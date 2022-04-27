Maharashtra: Mask Mandate Likely to be Back, Decision Tonight After Uddhav's Meeting with DCs

Maharashtra is likely to reinstate the mask mandate amid rising coronavirus cases, the final decision for which will be taken later on Wednesday evening. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with district collectors in the evening, after which he was likely to issue orders to make the use of masks mandatory in crowded places, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

“Today, CM [Uddhav Thackeray] will hold a meeting with all district collectors. He is likely to give orders to make the wearing of masks mandatory in crowded places. Final decision after this meeting," Tope told news agency ANI.

Tope’s statement came over three weeks after lifting Covid-19 restrictions in the state. Maharashtra removed all Covid restrictions on April 2 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. Tope, however, had urged people to voluntarily wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tope, however, said there was no need to panic as active cases were still below 1,000. The number of cases per million in the state was far less than other states, he said, adding, “Maharashtra is in a safe zone.”

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 153 new infections, including 102 in state capital Mumbai, which saw its highest one-day rise (on Tuesday) after February 27.

“I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting,” Tope said, while interacting with the media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of all states on the emerging Covid-19 situation.

Tope further said Delhi had made masks mandatory and was even imposing a penalty of Rs 500. Mask restrictions were back in districts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, he added. “The general discussion in the health department is that masks be made compulsory at crowded places,” he said.

As on Wednesday, active cases stood at 929, Tope said. The state has witnessed over 56,000 to 70,000 active cases at one point. The minister said 25,000 daily tests were being conducted on an average and this number will be ramped up. Contact tracing will also be intensified, he added.

Maharashtra did not have any new variant of SARS-CoV-2, but genome sequencing will be ramped up nevertheless, he said. The health minister said on the vaccination front, Maharashtra was ranking near the national average, but was behind in the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 15 and 15 to 17 years.

(With PTI inputs)

