Maharashtra: MBMC Imposes Curbs in 7 Covid-19 Hotspots; Central Team Says 'Lockdown Not Needed At This Stage'

In view of continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has imposed restrictions on the timings of restaurants, bars, banquet halls and shops in seven hotspots till March 31 to combat the virus spread.

The corporation has adopted the containment zone strategy and all eateries in the hotspots have been asked to shut by 11pm and shops by 10pm. Some of the containment zones are — Poonam Sagar, Mira Road, Sadanana Nagar in Murdha village, Bhayander, vicinity of Hotel Sai Leela in Penkarpada and Kashimira. The restaurants and shops in areas, that doesn’t fall in containment zones, are allowed to function as usual. On Friday, active cases of Covid-19 in MBMC was 792 in total, as reported.

According to Times of India, Maharashtra surveillance officer Pradeep Awate has said that the central team experts were of the opinion that random lockdowns do not control virus spread. “A lockdown was necessary in the early stages of the pandemic, when we had to shore up infrastructure. But it’s not needed at this stage,” Awate, who was with the central team as it went to affected cities such as Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Mumbai, said.

In its report, the central team has suggested a large-scale testing, strict monitoring of clusters and no permission to all mass gatherings in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly warned people to follow coronavirus protocols, if they want to avoid another lockdown in the state. However, several districts such as Pune, Thane, Panvel, Aurangabad, Mumbai have already imposed partial lockdowns and restrictions to combat the coronavirus spread.

Thackeray will on Tuesday hold consultations with key members of the state’s Covid-19 Task Force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

So far, 52,811 people have succumbed from infection in Maharashtra, as per Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning at 8am.