Maharashtra Men Gang-rape Class 2 Girl After Taking Her to Secluded Building Near Her School
Based on the complaint, the accused were arrested last Friday. They were later produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till September 24.
Image For Representation
Thane: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a dilapidated building near her school in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place last Thursday following which the three accused, who sexually harassed the Class 2 girl on previous occasions also, were arrested, Bazarpeth police station's inspector Yeshwant Chavan said.
The accused, identified as Navin Jasuza (24), Ajay Dehare (34) and Vikram Purohit (19), worked at different shops in Kalyan town here.
On September 19, when the girl came out of her school, they took her to an abandoned building nearby and allegedly raped her, the official said. The girl informed about the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with police.
Based on the complaint, the accused were arrested last Friday, he said. They were later produced before a local court which
remanded them in police custody till September 24. Prior to the incident of gangrape, the accused had been sexually harassing the girl, the official said.
The three men have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes