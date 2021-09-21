Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab Files Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit Against Kirit Somaiya in HC

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab on Tuesday filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly making malicious, malafide and defamatory statements and demanded monetary damages of Rs 100 crore. Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, also requested a direction to Somaiya to tendering unconditional apology saying his reputation has been damaged by Somaiya, who is only seeking cheap publicity.

The state Transport Minister has also sought a permanent injunction against Somaiya from making or publishing any such statement against him in future. The suit, which will come up for hearing in due course, said Somaiya has been making false statements alleging that Parab is embroiled in criminal and corrupt activities.

Parab had last week sent a legal notice through his advocate Sushma Singh to Somaiya, the former MP of BJP. The minister in the suit said he was constrained to approach the high court as Somaiya had not responded to the notice. Parab's suit said Somaiya had been continuously indulging in a smear campaign since May 2021 by publishing false and reckless allegations on social media by attributing a scam to Parab in connection with a construction of a resort at Dapoli in the Ratnagiri district.

Parab has no connection with the said resort or construction of the same, the suit said, adding the posts published by Somaiya are widely circulated on social media thus causing damage to the minister's reputation. The plaintiff (Parab) has already faced several queries from his seniors and colleagues in the government, from his political party and family regarding the false allegations made by the defendant (Somaiya), the suit said.

The plaintiff's good name, image and reputation has been spoiled by the defendant for his two minutes of media spotlight and fame, it added. The suit further said that Parab has been discharging his duties as a minister honestly and diligently.

